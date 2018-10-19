Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Columbus

Crawford will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Crawford looked pretty sharp in his season debut Wednesday against Arizona, stopping 27 of 30 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and earn his first victory of the season in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's averaging 4.00 goals per game at home this season, seventh in the NHL.