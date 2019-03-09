Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Dallas

Crawford will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Stars, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crawford was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Sabres, surrendering four goals on 39 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his eighth win of the campaign. The 34-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight victory in a tough road matchup with a hot Dallas team that's won four consecutive games.