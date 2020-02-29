Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Florida

Crawford will guard the cage during Saturday's road game versus the Panthers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford was fantastic in his last start Thursday against the Lightning, stopping 36 of 38 shots en route to an impressive 5-2 road victory. The 35-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his 13th win of the season in a road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging, 3.65 goals per game at home this campaign, third most in the NHL.