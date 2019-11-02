Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in L.A.

Crawford is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Kings, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Crawford has struggled thus far this season, suffering losses in four of his first five starts while posting a sub-par 3.67 GAA and .887 save percentage. The 34-year-old backstop will look to start righting the ship in a favorable road matchup with a struggling L.A. team that's lost four consecutive contests.