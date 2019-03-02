Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in LA
Crawford will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Kings.
Crawford was pretty solid in his return from injury Wednesday against Anaheim, stopping 29 of 32 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The 34-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp and secure his eighth win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Kings team that's gone 0-6-4 in its last 10 contests.
