Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Minnesota
Crawford will guard the cage during Tuesday's road matchup with Minnesota, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crawford was fantastic in his last start Saturday against Arizona, turning aside 40 of 42 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 35-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a second straight road win in a matchup with a Wild club that's averaging 3.24 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
