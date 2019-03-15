Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Montreal
Crawford (illness) will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Crawford stopped 17 of 18 shots through two periods during Wednesday's matchup with Toronto, but he was replaced by Collin Delia for the final frame of the game due to an illness. The Blackhawks were able to hold on for a 5-4 win despite unexpectedly losing their starting netminder, handing Crawford his fourth consecutive victory. The Montreal native will look to keep rolling and pick up his 12th win of the season in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.09 goals per game at home this campaign, 13th in the NHL.
