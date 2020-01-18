Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Original Six matchup
Crawford will defend the road cage in Saturday's matchup versus the Maple Leafs, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Crawford's game has been up and down in January, but it rounds out to a .927 save percentage and 2-2-0 record. He's going to be a tough fantasy start, however, as the Maple Leafs are one of the hottest offensive teams in the league, averaging four goals per game over the last eight outings.
