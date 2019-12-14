Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in St. Louis

Crawford will patrol the crease during Saturday's road clash with the Blues, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford was shelled by the Golden Knights during his last start, surrendering five goals on 37 shots en route to a 5-1 loss Tuesday. The 34-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a strong St. Louis squad that's 9-4-3 at home this year.