Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Vancouver
Crawford will get the start in goal in Wednesday's road game against the Canucks, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Crawford struggled in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering six goals on 36 shots en route to an ugly 7-3 defeat. The 33-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his fourth win of the season in a road matchup with a Canucks club that's averaging 2.80 goals per game at home this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.
