Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Vegas

Crawford will patrol the crease during Wednesday night's matchup with the Golden Knights, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford has been dialed in recently, maintaining an impressive 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage through his last two starts. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a slumping Vegas team that's lost three straight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories