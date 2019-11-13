Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Vegas
Crawford will patrol the crease during Wednesday night's matchup with the Golden Knights, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has been dialed in recently, maintaining an impressive 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage through his last two starts. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a slumping Vegas team that's lost three straight games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Plays well in shootout loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Penguins•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Snaps winless skid•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 40 saves, avoids injury•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Returns to Saturday's contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.