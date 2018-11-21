Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Washington

Crawford will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Capitals, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford has been on fire recently, posting a 2-0-1 record while maintaining an exceptional 0.65 GAA and .980 save percentage through his last three appearances. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his sixth win of the campaign in a road meeting with a Capitals club that's averaging 3.40 goals per game at home this season, 12th in the NHL.