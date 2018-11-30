Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Winnipeg

Crawford will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Jets, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Crawford has struggled recently, suffering three consecutive losses while posting a disastrous 5.44 GAA and .837 save percentage over that span. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's 8-3-2 at home this campaign.

