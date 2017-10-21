Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Saturday in Arizona

Crawford will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.

Crawford has been fantastic this campaign, compiling a 4-2-0 record while registering a 1.84 GAA and .947 save percentage over six appearances. The 32-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling Saturday in a highly favorable matchup with a Coyotes club that's 0-7-1 this season.