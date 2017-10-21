Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Saturday in Arizona
Crawford will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.
Crawford has been fantastic this campaign, compiling a 4-2-0 record while registering a 1.84 GAA and .947 save percentage over six appearances. The 32-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling Saturday in a highly favorable matchup with a Coyotes club that's 0-7-1 this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Concedes four times in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Continues hot start versus Predators•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Looking to bounce back Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Suffers first loss of season Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...