Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Saturday

Crawford will tend the twine for Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Crawford will be making his third consecutive start Saturday, though he'll be hoping that the contest with the Pens goes better than his past two appearances. In those starts, Crawford allowed nine goals on just 53 shots, though he was able to pick up the win Wednesday against the Rangers.

