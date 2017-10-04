Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting season opener

Crawford will be in the crease for Thursday's Opening Night tilt with Pittsburgh, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

This season will be Crawford's eighth as Chicago's No. 1 goalie, and during this time he's won two Stanley Cups and was named as an All-Star twice. However, 2017-18 is unique in the sense that it's the first campaign that Chicago enters without being widely considered as a Stanley Cup contender during Crawford's tenure, and it will be interesting to see how his performances are affected. Crawford will have a difficult test right off the bat, taking on last season's leading goal scorers and two-time defending champs.