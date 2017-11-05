Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Sunday against Montreal

Crawford will be between the pipes in Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Marc Denis of RDS reports.

The 32-year-old has been on his game lately, and hasn't allowed a goal the last 132 minutes he's been on the ice. This torrid stretch has dropped his GAA to 1.75 on the season, a mark that sits atop the NHL at the moment. However this will be Crawford's first start on a back-to-back this season, and Montreal has scored a whopping 21 goals in their last four games -- he'll need some more magic to quiet Max Pacioretty and company.