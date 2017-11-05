Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Sunday against Montreal
Crawford will be between the pipes in Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Marc Denis of RDS reports.
The 32-year-old has been on his game lately, and hasn't allowed a goal the last 132 minutes he's been on the ice. This torrid stretch has dropped his GAA to 1.75 on the season, a mark that sits atop the NHL at the moment. However this will be Crawford's first start on a back-to-back this season, and Montreal has scored a whopping 21 goals in their last four games -- he'll need some more magic to quiet Max Pacioretty and company.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Pitches second straight shutout Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Perfect in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal Wednesday against Philadelphia•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Records seven saves in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in 2-1 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...