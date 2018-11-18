Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Sunday
Crawford will draw the start against Minnesota on Sunday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Crawford is coming off a pair of incredible starts, allowing just one goal on 60 shots against the Kings and Blues. Of course, the Wild will be a much tougher test for the 33-year-old. On the year, Crawford owns a 4-6-1 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.58 GAA.
