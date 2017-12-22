Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Thursday in Dallas

Crawford will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Stars, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Crawford has been marvelous in the month of December, picking up five consecutive victories while posting a superb 1.37 GAA and .954 save percentage in five appearances. The 32-year-old netminder will look to stay hot and pick up his 17th win of the season Thursday in a tough road matchup with a Stars club that's averaging 3.40 goals per game at home this season, ninth in the NHL.