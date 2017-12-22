Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Thursday in Dallas
Crawford will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Stars, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Crawford has been marvelous in the month of December, picking up five consecutive victories while posting a superb 1.37 GAA and .954 save percentage in five appearances. The 32-year-old netminder will look to stay hot and pick up his 17th win of the season Thursday in a tough road matchup with a Stars club that's averaging 3.40 goals per game at home this season, ninth in the NHL.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Allows one goal, beats Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 27 saves in win over Winnipeg•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Excellent in win over Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...