Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Tuesday against Florida

Crawford will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Panthers, John Dietz of The Daily Herald reports.

Crawford has been fantastic since returning from injury Friday against the Sabres, picking up back-to-back wins while posting an impressive 1.44 GAA and .950 save percentage over that span. He'll look to keep rolling Tuesday and secure his 14th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Panthers club that's only averaging 2.27 goals per game on the road this season, 30th in the NHL.