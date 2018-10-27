Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting versus Blues

Crawford will start Saturday's road game in St. Louis, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Since dropping his first start of the season, Crawford has won his last three, giving up only a single goal in each game. He will face a Blues team that, despite scoring an average of 3.22 goals-per-game, only has two wins on the year. Now healthy, the Blackhawks' netminder is a must-start in all formats.