Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Wednesday against New York

Crawford will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Rangers, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Crawford had an off night Sunday against the Devils, surrendering six goals on 25 shots before being yanked between the second and third periods. The 32-year-old netminder has otherwise played well this season, registering a 2.21 GAA and .932 save percentage in 15 appearances, but he's compiled a disappointing 7-7-0 record over that span due to a lack of offensive support from his teammates. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday in a tough home matchup with a Rangers offense that's averaging 3.40 goals per game on the road this season, fifth in the NHL.