Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starts Wednesday

Crawford will get his fourth straight start and face the Lightning on Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crawford allowed just one goal on 36 shots against Pittsburgh in his previous start, and he's had four days to prepare against the Lightning, who are second in the league with 32 points. It will be a tough test for Crawford, who allowed four goals in his only start against the Lightning last year.

