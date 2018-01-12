Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Status remains unchanged

Coach Joel Quenneville wasn't able to provide an update on Crawford's (upper body) status following Friday's morning skate, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crawford still hasn't resumed skating, and the Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding his recovery, so he should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to take part in an on-ice workout. Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass will continue to share the load in goal for Chicago until Crawford is given the green light.