Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Status still up in air

Crawford's (upper body) status remains somewhat unclear with Chicago's training camp approaching, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

According to the report, Blackhawks President John McDonough relayed that he is unsure of what Crawford's health status is with training camp a little over a week away. The positive thing to note is that the 33-year-old netminder has been reportedly working out on a regular basis. According to McDonough, "we will find out shortly."