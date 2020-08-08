Crawford made 43 saves on 45 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Crawford picked a great time to produce his best game of the series, as his herculean effort was enough to help the Blackhawks lock down a 3-1 series win. The 35-year-old goalie leaked 15 goals in the four-game series, but plenty of goal support from his offense got him the necessary wins. Expect Crawford to be the primary starter in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.