Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stellar performance Sunday

Crawford made 39 saves in a 3-1 win over the Wild on Sunday.

Since losing five in a row, Crawford has played very well for the Blackhawks. Chicago's primary netminder is 2-0-1 in his last three starts, giving up just a pair of goals in the process. On the season, he owns a 5-6-1 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage this season.