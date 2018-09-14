Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Still dealing with post-concussion symptoms
Crawford revealed to reporters Friday that he suffered a concussion last December and is still dealing with some lingering symptoms.
This is a notable development in the Crawford saga, as until now the Blackhawks were unwilling to confirm the specific nature of his injury, or shed any light on why he's missed so much time. The 33-year-old netminder was originally supposed to practice Friday, but those plans were presumably scrapped when his post-concussion symptoms reared their ugly head. On a positive note, Crawford also told reporters that he's feeling good and progressing, but it's obviously disconcerting that he's still experiencing symptoms nearly nine months after suffering a concussion. Crawford appears to be on track to play in the Oct. 4 season opener against Ottawa, but it's safe to assume he'll start the campaign with a far lighter workload than he's had in the past until he's able to prove he's ready to resume his role as the team's workhorse.
