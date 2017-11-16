Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stop 25 in win

Crawford made 25 saves on 28 shots in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Crawford ended a three-game losing streak, but he didn't play well in the process. After a great start to the season, he's allowed at least three goals in his last three starts.

