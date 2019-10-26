Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stopping pucks Saturday
Crawford will patrol the road crease for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Crawford has struggled to get revved up this season, posting a 1-3-0 record and an .891 save percentage through four starts. He's in danger of losing his starting job outright to Robin Lehner, but the Blackhawks are on the first leg of back-to-back games so Crawford will get the call. The Hurricanes provide an intriguing "get right" game, as they averaged just 2.2 goals per game over their last five.
