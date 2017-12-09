Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 26 shots in overtime victory
Crawford allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Sabres on Friday.
The Blackhawks avoided the embarrassment of losing to the Sabres and snapped their five-game losing streak by coming back to tie the game in the third and then win in overtime. Crawford made that possible with 13 saves in the final 25 minutes. This was his first game back after suffering an undisclosed injury last week, and the Blackhawks have to love that he's back. Without him, they lost three straight. Crawford is 12-7-2 this season and should see plenty of the net moving forward as the Blackhawks try to position themselves for another playoff run.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Friday against Buffalo•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Could play Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Designated for IR•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Allows four in loss to Stars•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Cruises to 11th win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...