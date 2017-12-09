Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 26 shots in overtime victory

Crawford allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Sabres on Friday.

The Blackhawks avoided the embarrassment of losing to the Sabres and snapped their five-game losing streak by coming back to tie the game in the third and then win in overtime. Crawford made that possible with 13 saves in the final 25 minutes. This was his first game back after suffering an undisclosed injury last week, and the Blackhawks have to love that he's back. Without him, they lost three straight. Crawford is 12-7-2 this season and should see plenty of the net moving forward as the Blackhawks try to position themselves for another playoff run.