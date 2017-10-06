Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 28 in 10-1 victory
Crawford made 28 saves in Thursday's 10-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Unfazed by a tough matchup on paper, Crawford breezed to a victory over the defending Stanley Cup champs. Chicago made life easy for him, jumping out to a 4-0 lead less than 10 minutes in and controlling play with a 44-29 advantage in shots. Crawford has long benefited from a terrific team in front of him and it's already clear that will be the case once again this season.
