Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 28 in 10-1 victory

Crawford made 28 saves in Thursday's 10-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Unfazed by a tough matchup on paper, Crawford breezed to a victory over the defending Stanley Cup champs. Chicago made life easy for him, jumping out to a 4-0 lead less than 10 minutes in and controlling play with a 44-29 advantage in shots. Crawford has long benefited from a terrific team in front of him and it's already clear that will be the case once again this season.