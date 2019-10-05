Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 34 shots in loss

Crawford turned aside 34 of 38 Philadelphia shots in a 4-3 season-opening loss on Friday.

Crawford received the opening-night nod over newcomer Robin Lehner and is looking to bounce back from a tough 2018-19 campaign in which he went 14-18-5 with a 2.93 GAA and .929 save percentage. It's still unclear how the playing time will be divided between the two goaltenders, but Crawford is only two years removed from posting a career-best .929 save percentage.