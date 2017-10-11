Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 41 Tuesday

Crawford made 41 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win at Montreal.

Crawford outplayed countryman Carey Price in the crease as Chicago stole this one despite being out-shot 42-25. The only blemish on the veteran netminder's ledger came early, as Tomas Plekanec scored for the hosts just 1:15 in. Crawford has done his best 2014-15 Price impression with a 3-0-0 record, 1.00 GAA and .971 save percentage through three appearances.