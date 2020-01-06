Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Strong finish to defeat Wings
Crawford made 19 saves on 21 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Crawford gave up both goals in the first period, then turned aside the last 13 shots by the Red Wings to allow the Blackhawks to make their comeback. The 35-year-old snapped a four-game losing streak, improving to 7-11-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 21 games this season. Crawford would likely see the majority of the starts for as long as Robin Lehner (knee) is out of action.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Struggles persist versus Devils•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Devils•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Drops third straight•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Implodes in Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.