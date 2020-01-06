Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Strong finish to defeat Wings

Crawford made 19 saves on 21 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Crawford gave up both goals in the first period, then turned aside the last 13 shots by the Red Wings to allow the Blackhawks to make their comeback. The 35-year-old snapped a four-game losing streak, improving to 7-11-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 21 games this season. Crawford would likely see the majority of the starts for as long as Robin Lehner (knee) is out of action.