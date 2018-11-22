Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Struggles continue
Crawford stopped 23 of 27 Washington shots in Wednesday's 4-2 road loss.
Crawford let this one get away from him early, allowing a goal in the first minute and letting Washington race out to a 3-0 lead before the game's halfway point. He was a hot waiver commodity with wins in three of his first four starts after returning from a long concussion-induced layoff, but Crawford has faltered to the tune of a 2-6-1 record since then.
