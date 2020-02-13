Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Struggles in Vancouver
Crawford gave up two goals on 19 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Canucks.
The Blackhawks had an overwhelming majority of the shots, but the Canucks' Jacob Markstrom was perfect. Crawford could not say the same, suffering his third straight loss (0-2-1). The 35-year-old dropped to 10-15-3 with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 29 appearances.
