Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Struggles persist versus Devils

Crawford allowed four goals on 20 shots before Robin Lehner replaced him in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Devils.

Crawford will be on the hook for the ugly loss, his fourth consecutive defeat. The 34-year-old has allowed 16 goals in that span. Crawford dropped to 6-11-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 20 appearances. The Montreal native has just one win in six starts in December -- fantasy owners will want to use other options until Crawford can right the ship.