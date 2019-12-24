Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Struggles persist versus Devils
Crawford allowed four goals on 20 shots before Robin Lehner replaced him in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Devils.
Crawford will be on the hook for the ugly loss, his fourth consecutive defeat. The 34-year-old has allowed 16 goals in that span. Crawford dropped to 6-11-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 20 appearances. The Montreal native has just one win in six starts in December -- fantasy owners will want to use other options until Crawford can right the ship.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Devils•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Drops third straight•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Implodes in Saturday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: No success in Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.