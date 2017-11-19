Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stymies Penguins with 35 saves
Crawford stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's win over the Penguins.
Crawford really needed a bounce-back effort after a few recent rough outings and he delivered. The only goal that got past him Saturday was a shorthanded marker from Matt Hunwick in the third period. While it was a weak backhand shot that squeaked through, Crawford was able to shut the door the rest of the way and pick up his second consecutive victory. His ability to rebound after lackluster showings is what makes him such a reliable fantasy goaltender. Crawford is sporting a .933 save percentage this season and should be in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 25 in win•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Wednesday against New York•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Pulled against New Jersey•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Drops 3-1 loss to Philly•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...