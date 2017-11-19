Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stymies Penguins with 35 saves

Crawford stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's win over the Penguins.

Crawford really needed a bounce-back effort after a few recent rough outings and he delivered. The only goal that got past him Saturday was a shorthanded marker from Matt Hunwick in the third period. While it was a weak backhand shot that squeaked through, Crawford was able to shut the door the rest of the way and pick up his second consecutive victory. His ability to rebound after lackluster showings is what makes him such a reliable fantasy goaltender. Crawford is sporting a .933 save percentage this season and should be in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.