Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Succumbs to Wild in overtime

Crawford saved 31 of 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

Crawford did his part to keep things close, and the Blackhawks were able to eke out a standings point. The 35-year-old dropped to 10-13-3 as his personal three-game winning streak ended. He's produced a 2.91 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 27 games this season. Robin Lehner will likely start Wednesday's home game versus the Bruins.