Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Succumbs to Wild in overtime
Crawford saved 31 of 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild on Tuesday.
Crawford did his part to keep things close, and the Blackhawks were able to eke out a standings point. The 35-year-old dropped to 10-13-3 as his personal three-game winning streak ended. He's produced a 2.91 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 27 games this season. Robin Lehner will likely start Wednesday's home game versus the Bruins.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in shootout win•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Arizona•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Flashing skills of old•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Original Six matchup•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dominates Canadiens again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.