Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Suffers close loss Friday

Crawford gave up two goals on 25 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Crawford's four-game winning streak came to a surprising end at the hands of the league's worst team. The 35-year-old goalie slipped to 15-19-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 38 contests this year. He's started every game since the Blackhawks flipped Robin Lehner to Vegas in exchange for Malcolm Subban at the trade deadline. Expect Crawford to continue to see the majority of the starts in the final few weeks of the season.