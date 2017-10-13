Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Suffers first loss of season Thursday
Crawford gave up three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's loss to the Wild.
Crawford has been excellent through four contests thus far, with Thursday marking his first loss of the season. He's currently sporting a .956 save percentage and is reminding fantasy goers why he's one of the best options in the goaltending department. The Blackhawks have lost some key players over recent years, but they still remain a powerhouse, with Crawford being one of the key pieces to the puzzle. The veteran should see another very heavy workload this season and should be inserted into your lineup whenever he's in action.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 41 Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Yields lone goal in second straight start•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Receives starting nod for Saturday's contest•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 28 in 10-1 victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...