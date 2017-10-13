Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Suffers first loss of season Thursday

Crawford gave up three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's loss to the Wild.

Crawford has been excellent through four contests thus far, with Thursday marking his first loss of the season. He's currently sporting a .956 save percentage and is reminding fantasy goers why he's one of the best options in the goaltending department. The Blackhawks have lost some key players over recent years, but they still remain a powerhouse, with Crawford being one of the key pieces to the puzzle. The veteran should see another very heavy workload this season and should be inserted into your lineup whenever he's in action.