Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Takes home loss
Crawford stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.
Crawford and the Blackhawks fell behind 3-0 by the end of the first period and were unable to claw all the way back, although Chicago drew to within 3-2 at one point. It was Crawford's eighth loss in his last 11 appearances. The 35-year-old is now 7-13-2 on the season with a 3.09 GAA and .906 save percentage. A home tilt against Anaheim on Saturday is up next.
