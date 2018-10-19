Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Takes loss in season debut

Crawford gave up three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

He didn't get the result he wanted, but the most important thing is that Crawford looked healthy in his first game action since a concussion suffered on Dec. 23 of last year. This loss notwithstanding, Chicago's been scoring at a healthy clip this season, so Crawford has immediate fantasy appeal now that he's back. His workload is likely to be light compared to most starters, though, as the Blackhawks will almost certainly choose to ease Crawford back in.