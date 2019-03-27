Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Takes tough loss
Crawford allowed one goal on 29 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.
For the second straight game, Crawford yielded one goal, but this time, he ended up on the losing end. Owners still have to like how Crawford is ending the season, though, as he is 5-3-1 with a .948 save percentage in the last nine games. Overall, Crawford is 13-18-3 with a 2.91 GAA and .909 save percentage in 35 games this season. Despite the poor overall numbers, he can help teams as a plug-in starter in the final handful of games.
