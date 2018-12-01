Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Calgary
Crawford will patrol the crease in Sunday's home game against the Flames, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Crawford has been awful recently, suffering four consecutive losses while posting a disastrous 5.64 GAA and .832 save percentage over that span. The 33-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Calgary club that's averaging 2.46 goals per game on the road this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.
