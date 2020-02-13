Play

Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Canucks

Crawford will get the road start Wednesday against the Canucks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford is getting back to his winning ways with a 3-1-1 record and .938 save percentage over his past five appearances. The Canucks won't make it easy on Crawford, however, as they've scored 3.67 goals per game and an 18-6-3 record at home this season.

