Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Canucks
Crawford will get the road start Wednesday against the Canucks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford is getting back to his winning ways with a 3-1-1 record and .938 save percentage over his past five appearances. The Canucks won't make it easy on Crawford, however, as they've scored 3.67 goals per game and an 18-6-3 record at home this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Unravels late Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Succumbs to Wild in overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stands tall in shootout win•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Arizona•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.