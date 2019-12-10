Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on Golden Knights
Crawford will guard the road net in Tuesday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has been inconsistent lately, and he's been rotating with Robin Lehner in the crease. The former is in line for plenty of action, as Vegas ranks second in the league with 36.3 shots on net per home game, although it has struggled to convert with just 2.94 goals per contest (20th).
