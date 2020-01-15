Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on hometown team
Crawford will guard the cage during Wednesday's road matchup with Montreal, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Crawford has been exceptional against the Canadiens throughout his 13-year career, compiling a 9-2-2 record while posting a 1.54 GAA and .954 save percentage in 13 appearances. Montreal is only averaging 2.75 goals per game at home this campaign, which is good for sixth worst in the NHL, so Crawford should have a great shot at picking up a sixth straight win over his hometown team Wednesday.
