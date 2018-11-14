Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on St. Louis
Crawford will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Blues.
Crawford has struggled recently, suffering three consecutive defeats while posting an ugly 3.78 GAA and .888 save percentage over that span. The 33-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and snap his five-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with a Blues offense that's averaging 3.47 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
